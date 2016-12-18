Lions Club Children in Need Quiz raises £550

The Battle and Villages Lions Club held its annual Children in Need Quiz Evening on November 18 under the control of Quizmaster, Lion President Rod Eldridge.

The annual event was held at Ninfield Memorial Hall and Lion Rod says the evening was enjoyed by over 80 people in 14 teams who answered a varied set of questions over 10 topics set by members of the Club.

“The allegation that some Battle Lions question setters have twisted minds is strenuously denied,” he said.

Contestants enjoyed a supper provided by the Lions Club members and also took part in a light hearted raffle during the evening, which raised £550 for the Children in Need charity.

The winning team was The Searchers, with 81 points, who immediately donated their winnings to Children in Need. Runners up were Brightons Best and Motley Crew both with 63 points.

www.battlelionsclub.org