New app brings Star Wars toys to life with special effects

Anyone who has ever owned a Star Wars toy will have spent countless hours acting out their favourites scenes from the films and coming up with their own adventures.

Many have whiled away hours shooting their own home movie on cameras and smartphones to greater or lesser success.

Now a new app has been created that not only allows kids young and old to film their dream action sequences but adds Star Wars special effects to them.

Revealed by Mashable’s Raymond Wong, Habsro’s Star Wars Studio FX is a movie making and editing app that brings with it a host of visual effects that can be overlaid on video clips to give them that Lucasfilm sheen.

Among the options for budding moviemakers are X-wing laser blasts to liven up dogfight footage, explosions, blaster trails and the ability to roll R2D2 or BB-8 into existing footage.

At launch the app will have 30 effects to play with. Five are available straight away while the others are unlocked by making and editing films in the app or buy scanning QR codes on certain Star Wars toys.

Hasbro says it will eventually have around 50 effects to play with, split into various categories.

The app is being released later this month to coincide with the launch of a new Rogue One range of toys, each of which features one of the QR codes.