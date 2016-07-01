Poignant video tells the story of The Somme

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Young men from across all of Sussex fought and died 100 years ago today (July 1) as the Battle of the Somme began.

This poignant video tells the story of that First World War battle that raged on during the summer.

Produced by the Ministry of Defence, the two-minute film uses haunting black-and-white images to relate the terrible events of the major offensive on the Western Front in the middle of the Great War.

