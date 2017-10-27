Property of the Week: Four aces of grounds with Sussex-style home

A substantial Sussex-style property near Hankham village and set in around four acres of ground is on the market.

The property comprises a large family kitchen/breakfast room, good size extended reception room and a spacious lounge opening on to patio and gardens beyond.

Substantial property near Hankham

The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony, en suite bathroom and dressing room, and there are four further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The fixed staircase to the second floor leads to a very spacious converted loft, approximately 46 ft long, which would make an ideal play room / gym.

There’s also a gated driveway with double garage and ample parking.

The land has its own access from the lane and could be used for equestrian purposes.

Price: £950,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Foresters on 01435 865477.