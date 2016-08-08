Revealed: Britain’s favourite feel-good tunes and movies

If you want to feel good, wake up early, dance to a bit of Queen and drink more water.

Those are the findings of a study of 2,000 people which examined the best feel-good things for Brits - unearthing the top movies, music and more that are most likely to lift the spirits.

A blaring bit of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now came top of the list of pleasure-bringing tunes, with Pharrell Williams’ Happy in second and ELO’s classic Mr. Blue Sky in third for the best feel-good tracks.

Dirty Dancing, Love Actually and Bridget Jones’s Diary are as good as it gets when it comes to feel-good movie magic, and we also feel happier when we look after ourselves and get some exercise.

The research, commissioned by Highland Spring to launch its new Feel Good initiative on the benefits of healthy hydration, found that Brits love exercising to make themselves feel better, and a brisk walk with the dog, fitness class or bike ride are some of the top ways to get out and feel good.

Meanwhile, waking up early in the morning can go towards a feel-good day, with 8.30am voted the optimum time to rise on a day off work.

Being outside is crucial to happiness, with respondents saying that sitting in their garden in the sunshine, walking the dog or playing sports would be part of their ideal feel-good day.

The research also found that looking good is part of feeling good and on average we spend 25 minutes making ourselves look our best - although it takes women 11 minutes longer than men.

The survey highlighted the following top 10 ways to have a great day as well as the best feel good movies and songs:

TOP 10 WAYS TO HAVE A FEEL-GOOD DAY

1. Sit in the garden in the sun

2. Listen to music

3. Have a good meal

4. Get a good night’s sleep

5. Go on holiday

6. Have a drink with friends

7. Sleep in a freshly made bed

8. Hear good news from a loved one

9. Feel the sun on your face

10. Find some money

TOP 10 FEEL GOOD SONGS

1. Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now

2. Pharrell Williams - Happy

3. Bon Jovi - Livin’ on a Prayer

4. ELO - Mr Blue Sky

5. Queen - We Are The Champions

6. Beach Boys - Good Vibrations

7. Taylor Swift - Shake it off

8. David Bowie - Heroes

9. Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody

10. Roy Orbison - Pretty Woman

TOP 10 FEEL-GOOD MOVIES

1. Dirty Dancing

2. Love Actually

3. Forrest Gump

4. Bridget Jones’s Diary

5. Mrs Doubtfire

6. Star Wars

7. Notting Hill

8. Back to the Future

9. Dumb and Dumber

10. Groundhog Day