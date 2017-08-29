60’s theme and sunshine for Bexhill Classic Car Show

Mods and Rockers joined with Flower People and the show committee of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club to put on a 1960s style Classic Car Show at The Polegrove Bank Holiday Monday.

The Show produced a magnificent display of vehicles ranging from beautiful vintage cars right through to the latest, together with custom and American cars and so many other classics. Every owner had the same goal – to show off their pride and joy!

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-065100001

Show Committee member Chris Speck said: “There are not many that can match the variety of cars on display today.”

The beautiful weather, combined with a record number of cars, stallholders and visitors all contributed to make the Show a great success.

In addition to the wonderful array of vehicles, there was a 1960s memorabilia exhibition for visitors to enjoy, and a vintage fairground offering free rides to children all day.

Among the trophies presented were:

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-064811001

The Best in Show trophy went to Paul Brailsford’s 1958 Elva Courier.

The Best Classic trophy went to Andy Marchant’s Morris Traveller.

The Best Custom Car trophy went to a 1951 Oldsmobile - Brian Bruce.

The Best Modified Car trophy went to Sam Shifty for his Honda Integra DC5.

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-064743001

The Best Commercial vehicle trophy went to Rob Gibbons’ Maidstone & District coach.

The Best Motorbike trophy was presented to Alan Cavey for his 1963 Triumph Kneeler with sidecar.

The best Bexhill 100 Club Car trophy was presented to Stuart Kitchen for his 1963 Renault Dauphine.

The Peter Nowak trophy was presented to Joe Marriott’s 1930’s MG M-type.

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-064729001

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club would like to pass special thanks to main sponsors, Yeomans Hyundai whose contribution helped enable the Show Committee to offer free fairground rides through the day. Brilliant 60s style music from the Vic Payne Trio was sponsored by 1066 Country Estates and all prizes were generously donated by Drays of Bexhill. Also thanks must go to Rother District Council for generously allowing the Club to use the Polegrove free of charge.

The four charities which this year’s show was supporting were: The Pelham Community Centre; Special Kids (Bexhill); 4 x 4 Assist response drivers and Charity for Kids (Hastings and Rother) which is run entirely by volunteers offering help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across the region. These charities should look forward to generous donations as a result of this successful day.

The Show was opened by Bexhill’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Abul Azad, who said: “It was a great honour to attend and open the 13th Bexhill 100 Motoring Club Show. Bexhill 100’s aim is to help local charities. The organisation has already raised over £50,000 in donations to local charitable causes in the last 13 years.” He also said “we should praise such organisations that have a clear vision to help our community. It is this great community that makes Bexhill a lovely town to live in.”

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-064931001

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-065032001

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-064916001

Bexhill 100 car show on The Polegrove. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170829-064859001