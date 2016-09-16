‘A dance a day’ helped Bob and Sylvia to 70 years of married bliss

A ‘dance a day’ and a ‘drop of Tot’ helped a couple to reach their platinum wedding anniversary.

Robert ‘Bob’ and Sylvia Cook celebrated 70 years of married bliss on Wednesday (September 14).

The couple married, just after Robert was demobbed from the Royal Marines, at Brockley Presbyterian Church.

After Bob joined the police, they lived in South London and Farnborough where their only child Ronald was born in 1952.

Bob and Sylvia had lived at various addresses in Robertsbridge, Hastings, Eastbourne and Bexhill before finally settling in Battle to be near their son.

They celebrated their diamond anniversary in Guernsey with their son and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Toby, where they received a standing ovation from other guests as they took the floor for a perfectly flawless anniversary waltz.

Ten years on, they celebrated with a lunch at the Kings Head in Battle with their son Ron, his wife Vikki, their grandchildren, Elizabeth and her husband Joel, and Toby, his wife Christine and their children Finlay and Mattie.

A “drop of Tot” , “a dance a day”, and “never going to bed without saying sorry” has helped to keep this amazing couple together through the post war era, the swinging sixties, the recession and Brexit.

This picture was taken in May this year when Bob, Sylvia, Ron and Vikki enjoyed a champagne lunch aboard a train hauled by the Flying Scotsman around the Surrey Hills.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.