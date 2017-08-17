A-LEVEL RESULTS: Battle Abbey School celebrates success

Students of Battle Abbey School are celebrating after receiving their A-Level results this morning (Thursday).

The school says its candidates achieved a 96 per cent pass rate, with 64 per cent of all its results at B grade or above.

The school also set a new personal record with a stunning 13 per cent of all grades at A*.

Top-achievers include Rachel Bartley and Thomas Couchman who both received two A*s and two As and are both be going on to study history at UCL.

Meanwhile Anna Kukushina. Oliver Grainge and Annie Webb all achieved a fantastic A* and three As. Anna will go on to take up her place studying chemistry at Imperial, Annie will study history at York and Oliver is to take tp an internship as a quantity surveyor..

Other top achievers include Isabelle Riley, whose three A grades will see her go on to take her place at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama to study musical theatre acting.

A school spokesman said: "We are delighted too with the range of subjects that our students are taking at university level including aeronautical engineering, biomedical research, mechanical engineering, forensic science, psychology, physics, marine biology, architecture, Spanish and international management.

"Also notable was our nationally recognised art textiles course which saw all pupils achieve A* and A grades and the English department where a phenomenal 8 out of 11 candidates were awarded either A* or A. In maths, a string of excellent grades was achieved with a strong showing too amongst the further maths cohort."