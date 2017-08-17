A-LEVEL RESULTS: Buckswood sees best ever results since 2012

Buckswood sixth formers are celebrating as the Guestling school achieves its best A-level results since 2012.

It said 52 per cent of the cohort, which includes international students sitting their exams in their second or even third or fourth language, achieved the top A* to B grades with a 75 per cent pass rate at A* to C.

The A-level results are the last of the sixth form results to be received with the International Baccalaureate (IB) and University Foundation Course scores already being published last month.

A total of 97 per cent of the IB students and 98 per cent of the University Foundation Course students passed, and had their university places confirmed back in July.

Mike Shaw, Buckswood head of sixth form, said: “We are proud to announce an increase in top A-level grades in 2017, building on the success of previous years.

“Buckswood continues to maintain strong results, for this, the UK’s gold standard of education for 16-18 years olds.

“We would like to congratulate the students on their success in achieving some excellent results and university destinations and to their teachers for all of their support and expert guidance over the past two years.”

Some of Buckswood’s top achievers include Thomas Bolton (A* AAB), James Butler (A*BB), Toby Watson (AAB), Olivia Streeten (ABB), Madina Kozhakhmetova (ABB) and Aleksander Maksimov (A*BC).

Buckswood is set to expand its sixth form provision further next year with a new university foundation course in Football Studies, being added to the range of courses available.

