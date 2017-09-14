A new chapter Rye charity supporter’s new book

Possibly better known for opening her beautiful garden to raise funds for local charities, Rye resident Pamela Buxton is also a very talented author.
Writing under the name of Pamela Holloway, she will be signing her book A Different Kind Of Life on Saturday 30th September between 12 noon and 2pm at Waterstones Bookshop, High Street, Rye. Pamela left, is pictured here with Rye glass expert Andy McConnell.
