A21 closed after crash near Hurst Green

The A21 is closed in both directions after a crash near Hurst Green this afternoon (Saturday).

A Sussex police spokesman confirmed two cars were involved in a collision at St John’s Cross earlier this afternoon. The drivers are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The road is currently closed between the A2100 London Road Junction in Battle and the A265 Station Road junction in Hurst Green as recovery work continues.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter Text to display

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.