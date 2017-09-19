A21 closed after van collides with tree near Sedlescombe

A busy main road was closed to traffic after a van collided with a tree, bring it down across the carriageway this morning (Tuesday, September 19).

Police said the incident happened at around 7am at the height of the morning rush hour.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A Vauxhall van and a Skoda car, both travelling north on the A21 near its junction with Moat Lane, Kent Street, near Sedlescombe, were involved in a collision in which the van left the road and struck a tree, bringing it down across the carriageway.

“Both drivers were reported to be trapped and injured in their vehicles, though neither thought to be life-threatening.

“Traffic was brought to a standstill while emergency services and highways engineers cleared the scene.”

