Affordable housing scheme opened

An affordable housing scheme in Brede was officially opened on Friday (May 19).

Hastoe Housing Association chief executive Sue Chalkley was joined by Cllr Mary Barnes, chairman of Rother District Council; Cllr Joy Hughes, Rother District Council’s housing, welfare and equalities spokesman; and Cllr Les Nottage, chairman of Brede Parish Council, to officially open the scheme at Ostlers Field.

Official opening of Ostlers Field. Photo courtesy of Hastoe Group SUS-170524-204429001

An apple tree was also planted for the enjoyment of the residents as part of the Hastoe Orchard scheme, which now comprises approximately 1,500 indigenous fruit trees planted across the south of England at Hastoe homes.

Ostlers Field, Brede, is a rural development of 10 dwellings for affordable rent and three homes for shared ownership. All homes were built to Sustainable Homes Code 4, which exceeds current building regulation standards and allows residents to benefit from lower energy costs.

Sue Chalkley said: “We’re delighted to see our housing scheme in Brede officially open. This is yet another great example of community-led development.

“The partnership between Hastoe, the parish council and local authority and others worked really well.

“It was wonderful to hear the community ask me to thank the construction company for their work and helpfulness and also to be asking for another scheme.

“Hastoe takes great pride in helping rural communities thrive by building affordable, energy efficient homes for local people in perpetuity.

“Friday’s event was a chance for the local community and project partners to celebrate the successful opening of the scheme, which ensures that local families can stay living in and contributing to the area that they were born in, grew up in or work in.”

Cllr Joy Hughes said: “I am thrilled to officially open the development at Ostlers Field.

“Affordability of housing is no longer just about being able to pay your rent or mortgage, especially in rural areas.

“The 13 new homes at Ostlers Field have been developed with this in mind, creating truly sustainable homes long-term for those local residents who need them.”

Hastoe owns and manages more than 7,000 affordable homes in southern England. Over half of these homes are in specifically rural areas.

For more information about Hastoe, visit: www.hastoe.com.

