Afternoon Tea in aid of Bardardo’s

An Afternoon Tea is being held at Battle Guide Hall, on the recreation ground, North Trade Road, Battle next Saturday (July 1) 2-4pm to raise funds for Barnardo’s.

The event, which will be hosted by Jo Mozley, includes tea, coffee and cake, a tombola, a book stall and win a teddy if you can guess it’s name.

Later in the year Jo and friend Jane Corin will spend a week cycling from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Ankor Wat in Cambodia, a distance of some 400km, in 30 degree heat. They have chosen to self fund the trip to ensure that all funds raised go directly to their chosen charity, Barnardo’s. Between them they hope to raise £1,500, which they aim to do by holding events; next Saturday’s Afternoon Tea being the first one.

For further information call Jo on 07739 352148.