All aboard to hip hop down the railway track

Dozens of people of all ages hopped back in time at Bodiam last weekend to experience a touch of nostalgia at the

Kent & East Sussex Railway Hop Festival.

The event was held to celebrate the important role the railway played in hop picking at Bodiam. Hops were grown along the Rother Valley and at the Guinness Hop Farms at Bodiam. Each year special trains were run to the Kent & East Sussex Railway from London to take the hop-pickers, invariably entire families from the East End, to Kent. Men, women and children would spend several weeks in the countryside each year, picking hops as their holiday. There was much drinking too!

The weekend of Hopping Fun was held at Bodiam Station, September 9-10. The railway’s heritage steam trains were on track each day to give visitors the opportunity to travel through the stunning Wealden countryside between Tenterden and Bodiam Stations.

Visitors also had the chance to take a walk through the Hop Gardens and try their hand at picking hops before taking a peek inside a recreated Hoppers Hut.

Adults enjoyed a tipple from the ‘Hoppers Bar’ which featured a range of locally brewed real ale, while listening to musicians ‘The Sideboard Men’ who entertained throughout the weekend.

Mr Topper the stilt walker entertained youngsters, who also enjoyed face painting, swing boat rides and balloon modelling. Punch and Judy shows, and fascinating displays of hopping equipment together with vintage and agricultural vehicles entertained visitors of all ages.

Hoppers Kitchen served the very best in railway tea and scrummy homemade cakes and the BBQ sizzled up local produce including a delicious range of sausages.

Helen Douglas, Product & Reservations Manager at the Kent & East Sussex Railway says it was a lovely event which was very well attended. “Everyone had a good time,” she said. “Some visitors also tried their hand at stripping hops from a bine.

“We had a fantastic brass band from the Netherlands who asked if they could stop and play at our festival on their way back to Holland having previously playing at a venue in London. They were brilliant!

“We were lucky to have the ‘Roses are Red Dancers’ who enthusiastically entertained visitors and Mad Jacks Morris who were celebrating their 40th Anniversary. Nine Morris ‘sides’ performed at Tenterden and Bodiam Stations throughout the day culminating in a dance at Bodiam castle.

“Festival organisers presented a personalised headboard to the widow of Mr Robin Dyce who has been organising the event for the past sixteen years and is an ex Chairman of the Kent & East Sussex Railway.”

The Kent & East Sussex Railway is a registered educational charity and is open most weekends and during school holidays until the end of October and again in December for the famous Santa Specials.

Visit the website for details of opening dates and times and special events: www.kesr.org.uk or call 01580 765155.