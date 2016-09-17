All together in the floral art

Visitors to the annual Westfield Horticultural Autumn Show were blown away by the stunning floral art displays which organisers say stole the show this year.

Visitors from far and wide travelled to the show, held at Westfield Community Centre last last Saturday (September 10) and Chairman of Westfield Horticultural Society, Catherine Collingwood, says vibrant flowers, mouthwatering cakes, skilled arts and crafts was a big atttraction.

“Considering the fairly dry summer there was a pleasingly large selection of high quality vegetables and Autumn fruits,” she said. “Amongst the 300 show exhibits there were giant onions, perfect potatoes, dazzling dahlias and saucy sunflowers!

“However, it was the Floral Art that drew every eye on Saturday. Visitors were amazed to see so many exquisite arrangements and further taken aback to find that many of them were created by people who had never entered before.”

The novice class entitled ‘Master Chef’ had ten entries from new exhibitors and Catherine says the clever arrangements incorporating vegetables, kitchen tools and even mussel shells, were almost indistinguishable as beginners and there is a good reason for this explosion in Floral Art. “Westfield Horticultural Society has been holding beginner’s classes in the village and experienced floral artist Sheila Benson has been passing on skills, knowledge and tips to a class of enthusiastic learners. The result of this tuition was seen in all its glory at the Autumn Show.”

Winners at the show included John Paige who was awarded the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Banksian medal for his high quality vegetables and flowers.

Margaret Crouch won The Autumn Challenge cup for overall most points in the show and the Junior cup was awarded to Oliver Burnage, aged 7, for his huge onion that he proudly grew himself.

Catherine added: “Westfield Horticultural Society would like to acknowledge, thank and congratulate all exhibitors who put on a glorious show with their produce and crafts.”

Visit: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk

Banksian Medal Awarded from the Royal Horticultural Society to John Paige

Autumn Challenge Cup for the most points in show Margaret Crouch

President’s Cup for the best flower exhibit Friary Gardeners

Sydney Smith Cup class 29 – collection of vegetables Jackie Fellows

Derek Foster Cup class 3 – best onions from sets John Paige

G. Button Cup most points in classes 2 – 7 Margaret Crouch

Draper Cup class 19 – collection of vegetables Margaret Crouch

Bill Stevens Cup best cactus or succulent Margaret Crouch

Challenge Cup most points in vegetable classes Margaret Crouch

Garden News Shield most points in flower classes Margaret Crouch

Marianne Davis Cup most points in home produce classes Debbie Wilde

Sylvia Adams Trophy best exhibit in home produce classes Jackie Fellows

Autumn Achievement Cup most points by a new exhibitor in home produce classes Sheila Askey

Dicker Cup most points in handicraft classes Nik & Rosemary Wiggins (joint winners)

Quercus Goblet best exhibit in handicraft classes Norma Huntley

September Cup most points in fruit classes Tricia Oakland

Junior Cup best exhibit in Junior classes Oliver Burnage (7yrs)

Gwen Smith Cup best floral exhibit in show Nicky Briscall

Autumn Goblet most points in floral art Barbara Graham

Honey Trophy best vase of flowers suitable for attracting bees Nicholas Wilde