Amber calls in on coastguards Praise for team who protect our coastline

Rye MP Amber Rudd praised local coastguards when she visited their open day on Saturday.

She met with Matt Pavitt, Coastal Operations Area Commander for Dover, and members of the eleven-strong group of volunteers who make up the search and rescue team. She heard how the team keeps people safe along the coast.

Amber said: “The work of Coastguard Rescue Teams such as those in Hastings and Rye Bay is vital for saving lives, performing search and rescue operations, and educating people about staying safe at sea and along the coast.”

