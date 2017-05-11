Amber Rudd re-selected to stand for Conservatives in Hastings and Rye

Amber Rudd has been re-selected by the Hastings and Rye Conservative Association to be part of Theresa May’s Conservative team for the General Election on June 8.

She is the incumbent MP for the Hastings and Rye constituency and has been MP since May 2010.

Ms Rudd said: “I’m delighted to be re-selected in Hastings and Rye, an area I know and love and have been privileged to represent for the last seven years.

“The choice at the election is clear. Strong and stable leadership in the national interest with Theresa May to see us through Brexit and beyond – delivering well-paid jobs, more affordable housing, a good school place for every child, and a strong economy paying for a strong NHS.”

Ms Rudd was appointed Home Secretary last July and before that, Energy and Climate Change Secretary.

Graeme Williams, chairman of Hastings and Rye Conservative Association, said: “I’m delighted members voted overwhelmingly for Amber’s reselection as our candidate for the General Election. Having worked with Amber for 10 years I know she will continue to work hard for us all in the constituency.

“I am sure she will continue to deliver for her constituents and be a strong advocate for our towns and country districts.”

