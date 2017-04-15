Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted outside nightclub

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside a nightclub in Rye.

Reportedly the victim, a 20-year-old local man, saw a number of men fighting in the street between 2am and 2.30am in Ferry Road on April 9. Police say as he tried to pull the men apart one of them punched him in the face.

The victim attended the hospital the next day where he underwent surgery for a broken jaw.

Sussex Police say the suspect is a man, aged between 25 and 30, possibly of ‘oriental appearance’ and of muscular build. He spoke with a local accent.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 212 of 09/04 or report online www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/