Are you going to the Crowhurst Village Fayre next weekend...?

Organisers of Crowhurst Village Fayre promise a great afternoon for all the family next Saturday (August 12) 2-5pm.

The annual Fayre, held on Crowhurst Recreation Ground is one of the village’s main attractions and will be opened this year by Crowhurst personality, Katie Spall.

Crowhurst Village Fayre Committee Member Tim Knaggs says the afternoon will be jam-packed with fun and entertainment. “An integral part of the event will be Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s Annual Summer Show, with its wonderful displays of flowers, vegetables, cookery and handicrafts in the marquee,” he said. “Local beekeepers will also mount an observation hive as part of this show.”

Highlights of the field events will be the Section Five Drummers, the Lindy Hoppers dance troupe, a pipe display by Jon Bartholomew (Hastings Town Crier). Children’s Tug of War, a Romany Caravan and Coconut Shy.

For petrolheads, a display of classic, vintage and veteran cars and motor bikes make a return appearance. A local fire engine be there for children to visit and talk to the crew (subject to callout).

A new event is an all-ages Umbrella Extravaganza – decorated umbrellas with a Musicals theme. Prizes for children and adults. An array of stalls include many village groups and societies, Hands-On art activities, Two Girls in Stitches, Spinning Pictures, Furry Friends (huge rabbits!) and others, 1066 Birds of Prey, a Glass Art stand and a Portrait Painter. The Primary school will offer Tattoos and Nail Painting, and Crowhurst Playgroup will do face painting.

A well-stocked raffle includes a star prize of Lunch for Two at The Ritz Hotel, London. A surprise extra prize can be won by the holder of a Lucky Programme. Refreshments include a licensed bar, teas, home-made cakes, barbeque, food hall, Pimms bar and ice cream van.

Entry adult £1.50, children and OAP’s 50p, disabled free.

On Friday evening (August 11), the 1066 Rockitmen play in the marquee 8pm-late. Tickets £10 on the door, £8 in advance. Tickets from Mike Stewart (01424) 830443 or Dick Chalwin (01424) 830339. Visit: crowhurstvillagefayre.wordpress.com