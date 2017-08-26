Area’s vibrant music scene to be celebrated with live events

An eclectic mix of live entertainment will be on offer across Hastings and Rother as an event aimed at promoting the area’s vibrant music scene returns.

Scottish songstress Lulu, prog-electro trio Public Service Broadcasting and metal veterans W.A.S.P. are among the highlights of Music Month, which launches on Friday, September 8.

The event features a roster ranging from internationally-acclaimed artists to local musicians performing genres from rock, pop and blues to opera and classical.

The first Music Month was held earlier this year to mark the area’s designation as a ‘Music City’ – an initiative led by the community and backed by Hastings Borough and Rother District Councils.

Sally Lampitt, chairman of the music steering group behind the initiative, said: “The first Music Month was a great success, with more than 150 events attracting thousands of people.

“This time, we’re hoping the hugely varied programme on offer will provide something to suit all tastes and enable even more people to enjoy our rich and vibrant music scene.”

Music Month kicks off with Beano On The Pier, which sees 90s indie stars including The Bluetones, Reef and Cast perform over three days at Hastings Pier. Headline acts performing under the Music Month banner include Seattle rockers Band of Horses and Dweezil Zappa – celebrating the music of his father, Frank Zappa – appearing at the De La Warr Pavilion, in Bexhill.

Public Service Broadcasting perform at the same venue, Lulu and W.A.S.P. appear at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre, while blues and jazz are on the menu at the Big Green Cardigan Festival, in Sedlescombe.

Cllr Sally-Ann Hart, Rother District Council cabinet member for public realm, culture and tourism, said: “Music Month is a fantastic way of showcasing the huge range of musical entertainment on offer in this area. It’s about organisations working together to enable great music to be performed and heard and recognising the economic and cultural benefits which come from a thriving music scene.”

Virtuoso Spanish guitarist Eduardo Niebla and electric blues duo Walklate and Fuschi feature at Music Month as part of the Battle Festival while a performance of the Puccini opera La Boheme is among the highlights of the Rye Arts Festival.

Full listings will appear at www.1066country.com/musicmonth.