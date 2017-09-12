Autumn flower, fruit and veg show

Ewhurst, Staplecross and Bodiam Garden Society’s Autumn flower fruit and vegetable show attracted more than a hundred and fifty entries.

The annual event was held at Staplecross Village Hall on Saturday, September 2.

Committee member Philip Underhill says the programme included traditional classes for Vegetables, Flowers, Home Produce and Handicraft and attracted a good level of competition in excess of one hundred and fifty entries. “The Horticulture elements, (Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables) were judged by Philip Leighton, of authoritative presence in his black bowler and white coat,” he said. “The domestic side (Flower Arranging, Baking etc) was covered by Helen Stainfield and Patricia Linch. “In Village shows competition can sometimes be quite hot, but the good news was that entrants by and large agreed with their decisions. In the special class for Best Photograph, (this time of a garden with water), there was no scope for contention as it was decided by popular vote of all present. It was won most appropriately by a view of the lake at Kew Gardens, which was the Society’s summer outing this year. More good news was the number of new entrants this year, one of whom came from the new Staplecross Allotments.

“After having had a good look round visitors and competitors alike sat down to enjoy scrumptious home made cakes and tea or coffee in the Café Corner, and at the end of the afternoon the awards for the winners in the various classes were given out by Robin Matthews, Landlord of Staplecross’s pub The Cross.”