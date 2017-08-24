Avid supporter of Rye RNLI dies

A life-long supporter of the RNLI in Rye has died.

Bob Young passed away aged 68 after being diagnosed with lung cancer only three months earlier.

His family and friends decided at his funeral that donations be given to Rye Harbour RNLI to help towards the charity’s new lifeboat appeal.

Steve Griffin, spokesman for Rye Harbour RNLI, said: “Everyone at Rye Harbour lifeboat station would like to say a big thank you to all the family and friends of Bob, who kindly made donations to our lifeboat appeal.

“Bob sadly passed away on July 15 after being diagnosed with lung cancer only three months earlier.

“He did not wish to have too many flowers at his funeral and asked that donations be made to the new lifeboat appeal instead, as that would help to save lives in our area.

“We were amazed as donations to our Just Giving page suddenly started to flood in and, together with other monies delivered to the station by Ruth, Bob’s widow, the total raised was £661.50.

“Bob, originally from Belvedere in Kent, had been an engineer before retiring to Rye where he had always supported the local RNLI.

“He was an avid music fan and fly fisherman, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Rye Harbour RNLI launched its appeal earlier this year to raise money towards a new Atlantic 85 lifeboat, which costs £214,000.

In 2010 the Rye Harbour crew took delivery of its Atlantic 85, Hello Herbie, thanks to a generous bequest made by Peggy Joan Staveley.

But in May 2015, following reports of a person calling for help in the river Rother, the boat collided with an unlit, partially submerged object in the water, which caused irrepairable damage to the lifeboat and injured three of the four crew members onboard.

The naming ceremony for the new lifeboat will be held at Rye Harbour on September 23 and everyone is welcome.

It costs £95,000 a year to operate an inshore lifeboat station like the one at Rye Harbour. To donate, visit www.RNLI.org/support-us.

