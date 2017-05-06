Award for teenager who created a self-help booklet for mental health

A teenager who created a self-help booklet to help young people struggling with their mental health has won the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award.

Eighteen-year-old Beth Sebbage from Hastings was concerned about the time young people have to wait for help with their mental health, so decided to create the booklet with suggestions of what they can do to help themselves in the meantime.

The resource pack includes making a list of goals to help give young people ‘something to aim for and a sense of purpose’. Beth, an assistant team leader at National Citizenship Service working with teenagers, hopes the resource will increase young people’s understanding of mental health.

Fixers, a charity which helps young people, has supported Beth in creating the resource pack and it can be viewed by visiting www.fixers.org.uk and searching for Beth Sebbage.

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series.

Ashley Chapman, marketing and communications executive at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “Good mental health is so important for young people and Beth has created an important resource to help them. By coincidence, she is a former pupil at Sussex Coast College and we were delighted to welcome her back to recognise her efforts.”

As part of her award, Beth will receive a free meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to Fixers.

To nominate someone email jenny@cobbpr.com.

