Bank Holiday weather for Sussex

Summer seems to have arrived for Sussex, with temperatures up in the 20s degC this week and the Bank Holiday weekend - although it may be a degree or two colder on the coast.

According to the Met Office, tomorrow (Tuesday May 23) is set to be the coolest day of the week as some overcast conditions keep the sun at bay later in the day.

However, there should be plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week, with temperatures slowing rising.

By the weekend we could see a high of 25degC inland with a south-east breeze making it a bit cooler.

The good news for hayfever sufferers is that the forecast is for just medium levels.

However, the UV levels will be high for later in the week, especially the middle of the day.

The advice is to seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen.

The generally dry and warm spell should last through the first part of the Bank Holiday weekend.

However, towards the end of the weekend and through the beginning of June conditions are likely to turn more unsettled.

This will bring a greater risk of showery rain and stronger winds over many parts, with the strongest winds perhaps across the west and south-west of the UK.

Temperatures will return closer to normal by the end of the month, although in any sunshine it will still become rather warm.