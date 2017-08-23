Basket lady opens Iden studio

Local basketmaker Julie Gurr, will be opening up her Basketry Studio to visitors during the first two week’s of September as part of the Coastal Currents Festival.

Experienced basketmaker Julie, who has been running her business making and teaching basketmaking to others for more than 15 years, moved from her studio in Hastings to Bosney Farm, Iden, near Rye, earlier this year.

Some of Julie's shopping baskets

Before moving South she was living on the Isle of Arran, Scotland where she was chair of the Scottish Basketmakers’ Circle.

Julie’s main basketry material has always been willow but says she is enjoying the sunnier climate down south. “I’m getting to know the local plants that are good for basketry so I’m not reliant on buying willow,” she said. “The Romney Marsh has an amazing selection of grasses and rushes that can be plaited or twisted into rope to make baskets.”

The Coastal Currents Open Studios is on the weekends of September 2/3 and 9/10. Julie’s Studio is open 11-6pm each day. Julie will be demonstrating basketmaking and their will be a range of her work for sale.

For further information visit website www.willoweaver.com or http://coastalcurrents.org.uk/category/ryeopenstudios2017/