Battle Abbey School in top 200 in UK for A-levels

Battle Abbey School has earned its place on a list of the top schools in the country for its ‘excellent’ A-level results released last month.

The independent school was named 153rd in The Times’ top 200 schools in the country for its 2016 results – the second-highest in East Sussex outside Brighton.

The high ranking is thanks to the percentage of A and A* grades achieved. Battle Abbey managed 67 per cent of all grades were A* to B, 85 per cent were A* to C and 11 per cent were A*.

Headmaster David Clark was over the moon with the ranking which sees both the senior and prep schools in The Times’ prestigious lists.

“We are delighted to make the list which of course is a great honour, but the real thrill for us is to be sending pupils on to fulfil the next steps of their careers at some of the UKs most prestigious universities,” he said. “Recent Battle Abbey leavers have accepted places at Oxford, Cambridge, Exeter, Imperial, Warwick, Southampton, Bath, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Royal Holloway, Kings College London and Nottingham University among others.

“Nearly half the sixth from graduates, 43 per cent in fact, gained access to Oxford, Cambridge or Russel Group Universities and several of our subjects achieved 100 per cent A and A* grades across the board. With pupils going on to study subjects as diverse as architecture, international marketing, law, ancient history, urban planning, psychology, economics, midwifery, accounting and finance, French and German, environmental geology, medicine and veterinary science, we are justifiably proud of their achievements.”

Battle Abbey Prep School, based in Bexhill, featured in the Times Top 100 Independent Prep Schools, the only prep school which made the prestigious list in East Sussex.

Battle Abbey also performed well in the GCSE results with a 99.5 per cent pass rate with 87 per cent achieving at least five GCSEs and 84 per cent of grades were at A*-C. Just under 30 per cent of all grades achieved were at A* and A.

A number of our subjects, including chemistry, art, Chinese, textiles, Latin, Spanish and dance saw every single candidate achieve A*to C grades.

