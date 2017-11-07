Battle Bonfire is a roaring success

Battle Bonfire Boyes annual extravaganza went off with a bang last Saturday (November 4) attracting hundreds of people and raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The free non-ticketed event, hosted by the Battle Bonfire Boyes (BBB), commenced at 10am.

Church bells rang as the Children`s Procession took place, winding their way from the top of the High Street to the Abbey Green.

Children wearing fancy dress then had their costumes judged along with the Guy Contest. Prizes were awarded to the winners.

Official BBB street collectors were out and about throughout, appealing to revellers to dig deep and give generously for chosen charities and good causes. Though final figures for this year’s Bonfire have yet to be announced, last year’s event raised a sizzling £3,872.51.

A BBB spokesperson said: “The huge sum raised to put on the event is raised by the Bonfire Boyes through hard work at various events throughout the year. Donations are also accepted.

“All donations given on the night to Official BBB Street Collectors goes to Help Local Charities and good causes. We keep none of it for the event.”

In preparation for the main event, at 6pm The Abbey Green was closed off to the public and Battle High street road closure also came into effect till 12 midnight to ensure safety and fun for all.

At 7pm The Guy was taken up the High Street to join the start of the procession. At 7.30pm a Marroon (rocket) was launched signalling the start of the procession. It then proceeded down the High Street to the Abbey Green, down to the Railway station and back up to the Green. Battle Bonfire Boyes then entered the Abbey via the gate way, turning around to proceed back up the High Street, along with the rest of the procession, around, and back to the Abbey Green.

At 9pm the Bonfire was lit on the Abbey Green and a dazzling display of fireworks began shortly after.

The festivities were rounded off with the burning of the Effigy of North Korea’s Supreme leader Kim Jong-un.