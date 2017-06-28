Battle Fire Station is looking for new recruits

Battle Fire Station is in the process of recruiting remarkable people who can become the firefighters of the future.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service would like to hear from people who live or work in the Battle area who would be able to commit to becoming a part-time, on-call Retained Duty System (RDS) firefighter.

This role is suitable for people who would like to combine their day jobs with being on-call for the fire service to attend situations and emergencies.

The Retained Duty System is one of three duty systems that combine to provide operational fire cover. All firefighters are trained to respond to the same incidents and RDS firefighters are not a back-up service.

Watch manager retained section, Leo Cacciatore, said: “We are looking for those who can provide a commitment as a firefighter, which means that you would have to live within the Battle area. This would involve providing cover by responding from either home, or your place of work.

“The role would involve attending training events, usually in the evening, and although comes with a level of responsibility and commitment it also comes with benefits.

“Firstly, it provides skills and knowledge in health and safety, fire prevention, first aid skills and qualifications, and a number of other physical practical skills, such as working at height, operating tools. The team aspect is also of good importance and getting know new people.

“Being a firefighter within the community also gives an opportunity to serve it and protect members of the community which is a rewarding prospect.

“Our crews get involved with the community, actively delivering fire safety advice in a number of different ways such as visiting people in their homes, attending local fetes and events, as well as working with other groups.

“As a local community resource, we do rely on local people to maintain a response and crew the appliances, alongside our wholetime colleagues who also work here.”

If you are interested in finding out more, visit Battle Fire Station on drill nights, every Tuesday at 6.45pm.

Otherwise the station will hold a drop-in session on Thursday July 13, 6.30-9pm. All will be made welcome.