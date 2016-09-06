Battle firefighters called to two road incidents

Battle firefighters were called to two road traffic collisions yesterday (Monday, September 5).

The first, at 8.06am, was involving two vehicles along the B2089 in Mountfield. Fire crews made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance crew.

The second call-out was at 2.06pm, when two appliances from Battle and Hastings attended a collision along the B2244, near Park Farm campsite.

Crews made the area safe and casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.