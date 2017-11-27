Battle man arrested after serious crash

A Battle man has been arrested after a woman and a baby girl suffered serious injuries in a collision near Crowborough this weekend.

Sussex police say the man, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after an incident on the B2188 Lye Green, near Crowborough, on Saturday (November 25). He has been bailed until December 23.

A 17-year-old boy from Edenbridge, Kent, has been also arrested on suspicion of the same two offences and has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the the incident, which saw a blue Toyota come off the road and collide with a tree at around 10.50am.

Police believe a verbal altercation between two drivers had occurred shortly before the Toyota came off the road.

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old woman, and a 15-month-old girl were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, police said.

Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: “We believe an altercation between a man and a woman occurred on the side of the road before both got back into their cars.

“Shortly after, one of the cars came off the road and both people in the car had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are looking for people who witnessed or have dash cam footage of this altercation or what occurred afterwards to come forward.”

If you have any information please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Lifford. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.