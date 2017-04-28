Battle man hospitalised after mobility scooter ‘hit and run’

A Battle man was sent to hospital after a collision with a mobility scooter user – who made off leaving behind what police believe was false details.

The collision, between a red mobility scooter and a 69-year-old man, took place near the Tesco store at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, at around 2.30pm on April 17.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered a broken left leg and torn ligaments to his right leg, and needed treatment at Eastbourne DGH.

The scooter rider is described by police as a white man, around 70, with grey hair and of heavy build. He had tattoos on his knuckles.

PC Nathan Langley, of the Polegate road policing unit, said, “The victim suffered serious injuries from which it will take some time to recover.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who can help identify the scooter rider, as it is believed he gave a false name before leaving the scene.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, or telephone 101, quoting serial 663 of 17/04.