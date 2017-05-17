Battle mayor’s fundraising challenge for Pestalozzi

Battle mayor David Furness teamed up with the Pestalozzi Ladybird mascot for his recent Mayor’s Challenge Day.

The challenge was for the mayor to visit as many schools in the Battle area, who had signed up to holding a fundraising activity for Pestalozzi, as possible.

The Pestalozzi Ladybird at Claverham. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170517-110011001

Cllr Furness and Ladybird managed to visit six schools in total - Battle and Langton School, Claverham Day Nursery, Claverham Community College, Battle Pre-School, Netherfield School and Catsfield School - and met hundreds of children in classes and assemblies.

So far, the day has raised more than £735 for the Sedlescombe-based charity.

Pestalozzi fundraiser James Bacon said: “It was great to see so many children engaged with our charity and enjoying dressing up in red or black or even becoming ladybirds themselves.

“A huge thank you to all of the schools and to the mayor for taking us up on this challenge.

Netherfield pupils dressed up as ladybirds for the day. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170517-105917001

“We hope to include more schools in this challenge next year.”

Pestalozzi awards scholarships to exceptional 16-19 year olds who are academically gifted but have limited educational prospects in their home countries.

But Pestalozzi is more than just a scholarship and the charity’s vision is to inspire young people to make a difference in the world.

The charity’s mission is to produce globally conscious young leaders by supporting their further education in the multi-cultural, multi-faith environment of the Pestalozzi International Community.

Cllr Furness addresses pupils at Netherfield School, Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170517-105906001

Further information about Pestalozzi can be found at www.pestalozzi.org.uk

Catsfield School pupils join in the fun. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170517-105958001

The Mayor and Ladybird were given warm welcome at Battle and Langton School. Picture by Sid Saunders. SUS-170517-110036001