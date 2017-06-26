Battle’s 1066 statue to feature in international calendar

Battle’s new war memorial statue is to feature in two new calendars celebrating unique roundabouts of the world.

Guy Portelli’s sculpture, depicting an opening scene from the Battle of Hastings, was unveiled on the roundabout at the top of the High Street in November last year.

Sculptor Guy Portelli with the statue. Picture by Justin Lycett

Now the statue is set to gain international attention after the UK Roundabout Appreciation Society (UKRAS) decided that the roundabout should feature in not one but two of its prestigious publications – The Best of British Roundabouts calendar and Roundabouts of the World.

Kevin Beresford, the president of UKRAS, said the Battle roundabout was put to the board, who passed it for the British calendar.

He said: “They loved it and we decided there and then.”

He added: “We are really pleased with it.

“The whole thing looks great, the way it depicts two people in mortal combat.

“We found it a very dynamic work of art.”

In fact the board were so impressed, they also decided Battle was worthy of a place in its international calendar, which sells as far as New Zealand, Australia, the US and Canada.

The statue, dubbed ‘a monument for the people’ was paid for using generous donations from the public.

Mayor David Furness, the man behind the ambitious project, said: “It was with great pride that the monument was unveiled on Armistice Day in 2016. This was a fitting day to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in 1066 and subsequent conflicts and the memorial also pays homage to all animals that have been killed in conflict. The memorial now is much loved in Battle and makes a very fitting entrance to the town.

“To be nominated as one of the best roundabouts in the world is staggering news.”

The Roundabouts of the World calendar will be available to buy from next month and the Best of British Roundabouts will go on sale on September 1.