Battle’s Big Weekend returns to the town

Battle’s Big Weekend will make a welcome return to the town with a programme of fun getting underway tonight (Friday June 23).

Now in its sixth year, the popular event, organised by Battel Bonfire Boyes, is a two day festival which starts at 7pm on Friday with a free family friendly disco on Battle Recreation Ground.

Saturday daytime starts at 11am with a carnival featuring many of the town’s organisations, including local schools, parading from the North Trade Road Recreation Ground down the Abbey Green before returning to the rec to officially start the summer fayre.

The summer fayre will run from 11am-4pm and will feature everything from demonstrations, children’s entertainment, traditional stalls, such as a coconut shy, plus a craft fayre in the marquee.

The finale of the weekend is the live music night on Saturday night.

This year sees the return of the 1066 Rockitmen who will join Big Weekend regulars The Blockx to keep everyone on the dancefloor.

Joining the two big hitters are local acoustic duo Unhinged who will start the evening with a more relaxed vibe and are due on stage at 7.15pm.

Matt Southam, spokesperson for the Battel Bonfire Boyes said: “The weather forecast is looking fantastic for the weekend, we have a bigger marquee so that we can fit the bar inside ready for Saturday night and carnival entries are over double what they were last year, so it is set to be a great weekend.”

He added: “One big attraction is that most of the event is free and tickets for the Saturday night are just £10 and you get three great bands, so it’s a chance for locals to be able to enjoy all of it relatively cheaply while still helping Battel Bonfire Boyes raise money for the bonfire celebrations in November.”

Tickets for Saturday night’s Big Weekend can be bought in advance at battlesbigweekend.co.uk, at facebook.com/battlesbigweekend, during the day at the summer fayre or on the door.