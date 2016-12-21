Battle’s senior citizens get into the Christmas spirit

Warmed by at least one glass of sherry, more than 60 of Battle’s senior citizens recently came together for the annual Christmas party organised by the Rotary Club of Battle.

Thanks to the generosity of Battle Abbey School, the event takes place each year in the spectacular surroundings of the Abbots Hall.

And school students were also on hand to provide some first class musical entertainment.

Not to be outdone, the Rotary Club choir, encouraged by their conductor John Townsend, led the singing of carols and some old favourites, well -known to the guests, who played their full part in creating a real festive atmosphere.

After feasting on the traditional Christmas fayre of cakes, sausage rolls and mince pies, all washed down with numerous cups of tea, the guests were showered with gifts as Father Christmas emerged with a sack full of treats.

Tim Harrison, president of the Rotary Club of Battle, said: “Much of the year is focussed on fund raising and it is not often that we get the chance to meet at first hand those who may benefit from our help.

“However, the senior citizen’s party is the one occasion when all the club members can play a full part in an event which can be enjoyed by such an important group in our community.”

He went on to thank the students from the Pestalozzi International Village who give generously of their time to help at the event and the Battle Muffin Club for their donation towards the cost.

The Rotary Club of Battle supports local charities, helps local schools and internationally has helped victims of natural disasters.

The club is open to new members.

To find out more, visit https://rotaryclubbattleuk.wordpress.com/

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.