Battle shop’s £600 donation to Bexhill children’s charity

A clothes shop in Battle gave a cheque for more than £600 to a Bexhill children’s charity last week with money raised through its alternative to Black Friday.

Fat Face raised £605.12 through its national ‘thanks for giving’ fundraiser – where a donation was made through every purchase between November 21 and 28.

The branch on Battle High Street chose Charity for Kids as its beneficiary as many of the employees are mums who wanted to help local children.

“Most of the team are mums and we wanted to help local children, so Charity for Kids was our immediate thought,” Fat Face’s Beccy Jones said.

“We are very proud to work with team orange and know our donation will go straight towards a local child who needs help.”

Fat Face took a decision not to be part of the Black Friday phenomenon but instead ran a ‘thanks for giving’ day in all its stores across the UK.

Through this campaign £200,000 has been donated to local charities where Fat Face trades.

Charity for Kids, in its fifth year continues to support children with long term or life-limiting illnesses in Hastings and Rother.

The committee of volunteers working with the community to fundraise to support the applications from families it receives on a monthly basis.

Charity for Kids chairman Jay Wootten said: “We are grateful for the support of local businesses and individuals and this donation will go straight towards an application for a local child.

“We are so grateful to Fat Face and thank them for this donation.”

For more information about the charity visit www.charityforkids.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.