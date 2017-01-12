Battle writing competition set to return this year

Battle Town Council’s successful writing competition is expected to return later this year.

The competition was launched last year as a special event to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

But thanks to an impressive response, particularly from a number of local schools, the council has decided to hold the writing competition again in 2017.

This year’s competition will have the title ‘Magic Battle’.

Town clerk Carol Harris told the Observer: “We had a lot of applications for it and it was well-received by the schools, so we are going to continue it.”

The trophies for last year’s competition had been provided courtesy of a grant from Rother District Council and other generous donations.

Battle Town Council has not yet revealed the date of the 2017 competition and more information is expected to be released soon.

