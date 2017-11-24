Beckley woman’s half-marathon triumph for charity

A woman who suffered six miscarriages has achieved her goal of running 13 half-marathons for charity.

Melanie Irwin, 50, from Beckley, set herself the challenge at the start of this year in aid of Tommy’s, which funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature births.

She joined more than 30 runners on Sunday (November 19) to complete her last race, the Bedgebury Forest Half-Marathon.

Melanie has so far raised more than £1,700 for Tommy’s, with donations still coming in.

She said: “I joined Rye Runners about a year and a half ago and they have been great with all their support.

“I had only ever run one half-marathon before taking on this challenge so was not sure if I had bitten off more than I could chew but I am a pretty determined person once I set my mind on something.

“If I had known some things that I now know about miscarriage I really don’t believe I would have needed to have gone through so much heartache. Hopefully by speaking out, which is something us women don’t find easy to do during a pregnancy loss, I can help others, just by helping them with different options.

“It’s such a desperate time and you are just crying out for answers. If I had been sent to a specialist earlier I wouldn’t have needed to lose six babies and gone through many years of terrible heartache and grief.

“I guess it’s all down to funding at the end of the day, which is a big reason why I chose Tommy’s. I never gave up hope although I did come close. Thankfully it all paid off and I now have five-year-old twins Alfie and Charlie.

“My problem was solved by having a daily injection throughout my pregnancy as well as taking aspirin.”

To donate, visit Melanie’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/melanie-irwin3.

For more details about Tommy’s visit www.tommys.org.