Beer Festival is a £60k success

This year’s Beer and Music Festival was a huge success raising an incredible £60,00 for good causes.

This year’s festival was bigger and better than ever after moving to a spacious new site on the Oval.

Organisers, Hastings Round Table, would like to say one last massive thank you to all of their amazing volunteers, the generous sponsors and above all, the local people who supported the event.

Peter May, from the Round Table, said: “Without them this extraordinary event would not take place and without this amazing event Hastings Round Table would not have £60,000 to donate. Every penny will go back into the local community. “

If you are interested in applying for some of the funds raised by this great event, please head to www.hastingsroundtable.co.uk where there’s a simple form to complete.

If you would like to know more about Hastings Round Table, please email info@hastingsroundtable.co.uk, and someone will be in touch.

Peter May said: Thank you again great people of Hastings and surrounding area.

“We look forward to doing it all again, even bigger and better, in 2018 (5—7th July).

“There will be the usual Proms extravaganza on Thursday evening, and great local bands on the Friday/Saturday. Get the dates in your diary now.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.