Bexhill actress starring in new West End play invites Pett WI friends to performance

An actress from Bexhill is starring in an award-winning musical comedy, based on the hit movie The Calendar Girls.

Sophie-Louise Dann is taking part in a six-month season of THE GIRLS at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

She also arranged for the WI ladies from her local chapter in Pett to come and see her in the new Gary Barlow/Tim Firth West End musical last Thursday (June 15).

Sophie-Louise stars as one of the Calendar Girls in the comedy. Her character was played by Celia Imrie in the film.

She said: “It wasn’t so much the role of Celia that first attracted me to the project, more the story of love, loss and community and how a group of ordinary ladies did something extraordinary that touches everyone in some way.

“But Celia is super fun to play – she is a bit of a ‘golf widow’ and lets her hair down with the ladies at the WI. For all her apparent ‘self-confidence’ after ‘having a little work done’, she is just as vulnerable as the other ladies when she chooses the short straw and is first to have her photo taken.”

Some of Sophie-Louise’s TV, radio and film credits include Doctors (BBC1), Mr Bean (ITV1) and Goodnight Sweetheart (BBC1).

Belinda Wood, from Pett WI, said: “Pett WI members enjoy a wealth of social experiences throughout the busy calendar year. Following last Thursday’s performance Sophie-Louise arranged for members to be invited onstage for photographs with members of the cast, which made our visit doubly exciting.

“Pett WI president Heather Godwin presented Sophie-Louise with a Pett WI I Love Pett tote bag.

“A very hearty rendition of Jerusalem was then sang by all. Members present can now say they have sung on a West End stage, which ticks off another of their 100 New Experiences challenge marking their centenary year.”

