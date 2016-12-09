Big crowd enjoys knockout night of action

Well over 200 fight fans packed into Pebsham Community Centre to enjoy Bexhill Amateur Boxing Club's third open show.

Boxers from as far afield as Bournemouth came to battle it out at an event featuring a strong contingent of local fighters on Saturday night.

Shanto Khan delivers a big right hand. Picture courtesy Luke Jones, Bexhill Film Company

There were 14 bouts in all and six of the nine Bexhill ABC boxers on show were victorious at a very successful event.

"All the spectators said it was a great show and everyone left happy," said Bexhill ABC coach Terry Freeman, who wished to thank the Pebsham club, and Dave Wolfe and his team.

"There was some good match-making by Tone Godwin and it was just a good all-round show."

Josh Cato retired himself at the end of a very even first round against C. Roberts (Phoenix, Eastbourne). It was only Cato's second bout and his first for a long time.

Bexhill ABC staff and boxers. Picture courtesy Luke Jones, Bexhill Film Company

Jacob Mabb boxed superbly to triumph on a unanimous points decision against R. Carwitten. Mabb won all three rounds and was a class above his opponent.

Marshall Freeman lost on a close unanimous decision against Sam Carr (Arena, Bournemouth), despite winning the third round. Freeman was giving away quite a bit of weight and experience to his opponent.

Fraser Bell impressed everyone with a very good display to win his first bout, against M. Cooper (Sevenoaks). Bell looked really good in winning the first two rounds and despite losing the third, he did enough to earn a unanimous decision.

Alfie James completely outclassed the slightly more experienced Connor O'Carroll (Fighting Fit, Bognor Regis) with a performance which earned him the award for Bexhill's best junior of the night. James won every round and was really nice to watch as he earned a unanimous decision.

Josh Mabb, the 19-year-old elder brother of Jacob, prevailed on a close unanimous decision against 38-year-old C. Matthews (Eastbourne). Both fighters were in their second bouts and all three rounds were very close.

Mehmet Toprak got stopped towards the end of the first round against Jamie Gillett (Eastbourne) after being wobbled by a straight right hand. Toprak showed a lot of heart, though, and did well for much of the round.

Ben Cutts survived two standing eight counts to win a cracking heavyweight bout featuring some heavy blows against Chapman (Fighting Fit) on a split decision.

Chapman caught Cutts with a big left hook midway through the second round, knocking his gumshield into the crowd! Cutts recovered to end the round strongly, however, and was the better boxer of the two in a good, even bout against a very tough opponent.

Lastly, Shanto Khan put on a masterclass to prevail on a unanimous decision in a rematch against Harry Coleman (Phoenix), an opponent he had previously lost to on a split verdict.

Khan has improved tenfold in recent times and was a class above his rival on this occasion. Very focused and showing a lot of finesse, Khan was beautiful to watch and won the best senior of the night award.

A couple of Bexhill boxers are due to compete at the Fighting Fit show tomorrow (Saturday) and the club will hold its Christmas celebration event at its Bexhill Squash Club base on Saturday December 17.

