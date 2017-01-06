Big job at Drusillas removing 3.5 tonne Thomas

A crane will be needed to remove Thomas the Tank Engine from Drusillas Park, Alfriston, on Monday (January 9).

The popular attraction runs for the last time there on Sunday.

Thomas will then bid his final farewell in a two-hour operation also involving the passenger carriages Annie and Clarabel.

The crane will lift the 3.5 tonne engine from the rails, marking the end of 10 years of Thomas at Drusillas.

He is being replaced with a safari-themed new attraction.

