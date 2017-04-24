Biker taken to hospital after A21 crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A21 this morning (Monday, April 24).

The emergency services were called to London Road in Hurst Green shortly before 9am following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike near the village primary school.

The Kent Air Ambulance was called to the scene amid fears that the injured biker may need to be airlifted to hospital.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, was treated at the scene for injuries to his leg before he was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings by road.

