Blooming great Summer Show

The Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Summer Show was well supported by all ages from the local community and has been hailed a great success.

The show, which was presented at Battle Memorial Hall last Saturday (July 8) was described as a special day for Battle Floral and Horticultural Society by its chairman Gary Dunk. “What a wonderful display!”, he said. “Beautiful blooms, excellent vegetables, delicious bakes and jams, inspired handicraft, lovely floral displays and many entries from our local rainbows, brownies and members’ grandchildren in the children’s categories.”

Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Summer Show

Visitors were treated to homemade refreshments made and served by a team of hardworking team volunteers. There was also a tombola and plant stall.

Chair Gary awarded trophy’s and certificates to the worthy winners and said: “Battle Floral and Horticultural Society is so blessed to have such dedicated and willing membership and the Memorial Hall in Battle looked colourful and exciting.”

Next year (2018) is the Society’s 150th Anniversary. A host of exciting events are planned to celebrate this milestone, including a Victorian Brunch and Gardener’s Question Time at Ashburnham. Email: pam.lodge@btinternet.com