Bodiam primary school wins Ofsted praise

Staff, pupils and parents at Bodiam Church of England Primary School have cause to celebrate after winning praise from the education watchdog Ofsted.

Following a short inspection visit in July, Ofsted inspectors confirmed the school retains its ‘Good’ rating and praised several aspects of its teaching, leadership and care.



The results of the visit were set out in a letter to executive headteacher Margaret Williams from inspector Clive Dunn, which was published publicly on Monday (September 4).



In the letter Mr Dunn said: “The rich, vibrant and exciting curriculum is a key strength of the school. Although the development of pupils’ literacy and numeracy skills is given rightful priority, this is not at the expense of learning across a broad range of other subjects.



“Staff make careful and appropriate links between subjects to help learning to make sense and be memorable for pupils.”



During the inspection Mr Dunn observed lessons, examined classwork and also spoke with pupils, staff and school governors about their experiences. He also examined the school’s safeguarding arrangements and policies, which he considered to be “fit for purpose”.



Mr Dunn added that while some parents had raised concerns about bullying through the Parentview system, he was satisfied the issue was 'isolated' and that school leader took any reports seriously.



He said: "The school has an overwhelmingly positive and friendly atmosphere. As I observed and chatted with pupils, including during lunchtime, they were relaxed and happy. However, the relatively low number of parents who responded to Parent View expressed very mixed views of how effectively the school deals with bullying.

"Parents who spoke with me reported that either they were unaware of any issues regarding bullying or that these are low level and dealt with effectively. School documents show that allegations of bullying are recorded, investigated and reported to the governing body.

"Governors are not dismissive of the issue. They question and challenge leaders about follow-up procedures. Although not at all in denial that incidents sometimes occur, they firmly believe that any issues are predominantly isolated and not part of the culture. Taking all of the available evidence into account, I agree."

