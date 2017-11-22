Bonfire celebrations were a blast

The annual Robertsbridge Bonfire Society’s bonfire celebration was hailed as a great night for the village and one of the best bonfire events ever.

Though the weather was not the best for most of the day for those working behind the scenes preparing for the celebrations, it was dry by the evening and everything was set for a fantastic event.

As darkness fell the village came alive with streets lined with spectators of all ages, eager to see what was in store.

The colourful procession encompassed around 30 bonfire societies with flaming torches, adding to the electric atmosphere. The 21st century space age floating three dimensional holographic Guy Fawkes effigy topped the bonfire and was a major talking point of the bonfire family and spectators alike.

The spectacular firework display went off with a bang and visitor’s comments included ‘fantastic’, ‘absolutely brilliant’, and ‘one of the best bonfire events we’ve ever attended’.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society (RBS) lifetime member Sue Daine says it takes months of hard work, planning and fundraising to put on such a magical event, adding: “It was a brilliant night. Station Road was just a mass full of people and the procession was spectacular.

“Many thanks to Robertsbridge Club for allowing the Society to use it as their headquarters and for supporting the Society all year.

“Thanks to the volunteers that came out to marshal and collect, and to everyone involved in making such a great night able to continue.

“All the money taken on the night from our street collections gets split up and given to various charities and local causes.

“We raised just over £1,800 which will be shared between local charities.

“It’s increasingly costly to put on with general costs rising along with essentials like insurance (and fireworks!), so the fundraising we carry out during the year is of the utmost importance. Luckily, our endeavours this year have been mostly successful.”

The next RBS 2018 bonfire fundraiser is the Christmas Draw and tickets are now available from the Floral Boutique, High Street, Robertsbridge.