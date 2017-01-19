Bonfire Society helps charities

Northiam Bonfire Society has donated £900 to two good causes following celebrations in the village last October.

Northiam Helping Hands and Little Gate Farm both received donations of £450.

Northiam Helping Hands is a group of hard working volunteers in the village who offer help to elderly and vulnerable people in the community.

It gives people confidence and enables them to maintain their independence.

Little Gate Farm, at Beckley, is a registered charity that exists to support adults and children with learning disabilities on a working farm.

They support people with a range of abilities to develop new skills and grow in confidence.

Those taking part in the project can learn employment skills ranging from office work to horticulture, animal care, kitchen skill,s and woodland management.

The presentations were made at a special thank-you evening at the Rose and Crown, Beckley, last Monday.

The money was raised from a street collection during the celebrations on October 8.

Karen Ayling, from Northiam Bonfire Society, said: “Contributions were also made to Raynet, a voluntary organisation who helped with communications on the night; Sussex 4x4 Response, who help communities in trouble, and to St Mary’s Church Hall, which was the Control Centre for the night.

“Patsy Hughes, from Rye Bonfire Society, received the Collector’s Cup, succeeding the late Jimper Sutton who had held it for the previous two years.

“Thanks were also given to Alice and Graham, from The Rose and Crown, for their hospitality and support throughout the year.

Northiam Bonfire Society was formed in 2012 and has gone from strength to strength.

It is one of the first events of the local bonfire season and holds a torch-lit procession through the village and a bonfire and fireworks display.

The Society’s fund-raising events have become a part of village life, particularly the popular Mid Summer Festival, in June.

The next fund raising event being held by the Society is a Race Night, which takes place at the Rose and Crown on February 25. For more information on visit www.northiambonfiresociety.co.uk.

