Boy punched and stamped on in Rye park

Police are seeking information after a young boy was attacked in a play park in Rye.

At about 5pm on Monday May 29, the 12-year-old boy was at the park in Tilling Green when he was punched and stamped on by another boy.

The victim sustained scrapes and bruises to his head, arms, left leg and mouth.

He was treated for his injuries by a local doctor.

The suspect is described as white, aged about 13 years old, 5’2” tall, of medium build, with dark mousy brown hair.

He was wearing a black Nike shirt and black Slazenger jogging bottoms at the time of the attack.

PC Dione Powell from Sussex Police said: “This was a busy time in the area on Bank Holiday afternoon.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact us.”

Call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 306 of 29/05.