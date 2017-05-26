Boy wins award for his efforts fundraising for hospital unit

A young fundraiser has scooped the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award for completing a sponsored walk.

Ten-year-old Joshua Reed raised £91 for the Special Care Baby Unit at Conquest Hospital during a sponsored walk between Jerwood Gallery in Hastings and Glyne Gap in Bexhill.

His mum Billie joined him for the four-mile trek as the hospital unit had looked after her for five days when she was pregnant with Joshua, who was born prematurely.

Joshua, who attends Guestling Bradshaw CE Primary School, wanted to raise the money to help to buy equipment to help other babies who are born early.

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way. This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Justin Rollings, head of marketing and communications at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “What a fantastic idea Joshua had to raise money for the maternity unit in recognition of the help they gave to his mum. It was quite a lengthy walk for a young lad so we congratulate him for his effort and are delighted we can add to his final fundraising figure.”

As part of his award, Joshua will receive a complimentary meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to the Special Care Baby Unit.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award, please email jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and why.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.